Manipur: New State-of-the-Art ATC Tower Boosts Imphal Airport's Air Traffic Management

IMPHAL: Imphal Airport enters a new era of air traffic management with the unveiling of a state-of-the-art air traffic control (ATC) tower. Designed to optimize air traffic movement, this cutting-edge facility represents a significant milestone in India's rapidly expanding civil aviation landscape.

The inauguration ceremony, held on Wednesday, marked the installation of a dedicated approach control procedural unit and an aerodrome control unit (ACU) within the Imphal ATC tower. These technological advancements underscore India's commitment to staying at the forefront of aviation innovation.

Notable figures, including Chipemmi Keishing, Director of Imphal International Airport, graced the occasion with their presence, highlighting the importance of this development for the region's aviation sector.

The upgrade of Imphal Airport forms part of a larger Rs 720 crore (US$90 million) investment initiative, demonstrating a concerted effort to modernize aviation infrastructure across the country. This comprehensive project encompasses the construction of a new terminal building spanning 28,125 square meters, equipped with four aerobridges and eight parking bays tailored to accommodate Airbus A321-type aircraft.

Scheduled for completion within the next 24 months, the ambitious endeavor aims to elevate Imphal Airport to international standards, catering to the growing demands of air travel in the region.

One of the key highlights of the new ATC tower is the establishment of a separate control procedural unit, which is poised to revolutionize air traffic management practices. By distributing control responsibilities between units, pilots and passengers stand to benefit from enhanced safety measures and operational efficiency.

Officials emphasize that this strategic division of control not only mitigates the risk of overstepping but also alleviates the workload burden on air traffic controllers. This, in turn, ensures smoother operations and fosters a safer airspace environment for all stakeholders.

As India's civil aviation sector continues its upward trajectory, investments in advanced infrastructure, such as the new ATC tower at Imphal Airport, serve as testament to the nation's commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in air transportation. With this latest upgrade, Imphal Airport is poised to emerge as a key hub in the region, facilitating seamless connectivity and contributing to the overall growth of the aviation industry.