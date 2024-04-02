Assam: HSLC 2024 Results Set to Be Declared Amidst Bohag Bihu Celebrations

GUWAHATI: The results of the high school leaving certificate (HSLC) exam in Assam will be announced during the festive season of Bohag Bihu in the state, as announced by Education Minister Rannoj Pegu.
The minister also confirmed that the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has completed all necessary preparations for this.
The SEBA conducted the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) examinations for 2023 in an entirely different format from March 3 to 20, 2023.
According to SEBA sources, 4,22,172 students—1,94,054 boys and 2,28,120 girls – have taken the HSLC examinations in 912 centers, nine more than last year. The state has 39 examination zones.
In the new format, the objective paper contained 45 marks and a descriptive paper contained 45 marks in each of the four core subjects – English, General Science, General Mathematics, and Social Science.
According to SEBA sources, each of the core subjects has 100 marks, with 45 marks for the objective paper, 45 marks for the descriptive paper, and 10 marks for the internal assessment. The schools have already submitted the results of their internal assessments of their candidates.
The All Assam Students Union (AASU) also confirmed that the results of the forthcoming High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 final examinations will be released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) before Bohag Bihu in April.
Earlier last year, the Board of Secondary Education Board Assam (SEBA) announced significant adjustments to the dates and timings of specific papers in the upcoming High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Exam for the year 2024.
ALSO WATCH: