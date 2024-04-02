Assam: HSLC 2024 Results Set to Be Declared Amidst Bohag Bihu Celebrations

GUWAHATI: The results of the high school leaving certificate (HSLC) exam in Assam will be announced during the festive season of Bohag Bihu in the state, as announced by Education Minister Rannoj Pegu.

The minister also confirmed that the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has completed all necessary preparations for this.

The SEBA conducted the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) examinations for 2023 in an entirely different format from March 3 to 20, 2023.