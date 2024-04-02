Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu criticizes China’s renaming as ‘gimmick’

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has described China’s renaming places action as another deceptive move called it as “another gimmick from China”.

Taking to X, the CM wrote: “Another gimmick from China. Being a proud citizen of Bharat and a native of Arunachal Pradesh, I strongly condemn this act of naming of places within Arunachal Pradesh which has been an inalienable integral part of India. Proud citizens and patriots of Arunachal Pradesh is rejecting such antics.”

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also strongly opposed China for renaming several areas in Arunachal Pradesh. He stated that China’s unfound claims will not alter the actual situation on the ground.