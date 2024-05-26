Assam: HSLC and HS candidates felicitated at Maibang Higher Secondary School

Haflong: Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa attended a felicitation programme of HSLC and HSSLC (Arts & Science) at Maibang on Saturday. The felicitation programme of HSLC and HSSLC (Arts & Science) held at Maibang Higher Secondary School was organized by ABVP Maibang unit.

Addressing the gathering Gorlosa said that it was a wonderful opportunity to honour the hard work and dedication of the students who have achieved academic excellence. It was inspiring to witness the bright future of these young scholars being acknowledged and encouraged. CEM Gorlosa was accompanied by chairman Mohet Hojai, MAC Rupali Langthasa, MAC Monjoy Langthasa and others. The programme not only recognized the academic achievements of the toppers but also served as a motivational platform for other students to strive for excellence.

