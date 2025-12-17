Assam: HSLC exam centre approved at Numaligarh HS School

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Assam High School Leaving Examination Board has granted approval for an examination centre at Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, enabling students to appear for the upcoming High School Leaving Examination at the school. For the examination scheduled to be held in February, candidates from a total of four schools will appear at this newly-approved centre.

As per the decision taken at a public meeting held on Tuesday, a committee has been formed with Sangeeta Saikia Rabha as the President and Gayatri Sandikai as the Officer-in-Charge of the centre.

