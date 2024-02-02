Assam: HSLC Exam Results To Be Released Before Bihu, Says AASU

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students Union (AASU), on Friday, said that the results of the forthcoming High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 final examinations will be released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) before Bohag Bihu in April.
A meeting between officials of SEBA, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), and representatives of AASU was held today regarding the upcoming HSLC Class 10, and Class 12 final board examinations.
As per reports, the AASU demanded that the examinations be conducted in a free and fair manner so as to mitigate the harassment suffered by the student fraternity.
As many as 4,25,924 students will be appearing in the upcoming HSLC examinations slated to be held in February, of which, 1,90,934 are male candidates while 2,34,980 are female candidates.
It has been revealed that the examinations will be conducted across 913 centres in Assam.
Meanwhile, a total of 2,79,946 students will be appearing for the AHSEC Class 12 final examinations, including 2,06,305 candidates in Arts stream, 55,200 students in Science stream, 19,562 students in Commerce stream and a further 879 candidates in Vocational stream.
A total of 877 exam centres will hold the examinations.
The AASU has urged that the security measures be beefed up. This comes in the aftermath of several incidents of question paper leak during the HSLC examinations held in the previous academic year which culminated in unwanted hassle to already under-pressure students.
During today's meeting, the AASU stressed upon this issue, asking for stringent security measures in order to ensure the prevention of paper leak incidents.
Moreover, the SEBA informed AASU representatives that the results will be released before the Bohag Bihu in April this year.
Earlier last year, the Board of Secondary Education Board Assam (SEBA) had announced significant adjustments to the dates and timings of specific papers in the upcoming High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Exam for the year 2024.