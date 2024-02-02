Assam: HSLC Exam Results To Be Released Before Bihu, Says AASU

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students Union (AASU), on Friday, said that the results of the forthcoming High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 final examinations will be released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) before Bohag Bihu in April.

A meeting between officials of SEBA, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), and representatives of AASU was held today regarding the upcoming HSLC Class 10, and Class 12 final board examinations.

As per reports, the AASU demanded that the examinations be conducted in a free and fair manner so as to mitigate the harassment suffered by the student fraternity.