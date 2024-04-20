Assam: SEBA Set to Announce HSLC Results today

GUWAHATI: The Board of Secondary Education in Assam (SEBA) will announce the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exams on Saturday, as per an official notification.
After a slight confusion among the students, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu clarified on his social media account that the HSLC 2024 results would be released at 10:30 am today.
The education minister also mentioned that a press release would be issued shortly before the announcement of the results.
The SEBA notification read, “This is hereby notified for information of all candidates who appeared in the High School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2024 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam during the month of February/March, 2024 that their results will be declared through the Results Gazette in PDF format and the Roll Numbers of the candidates who are declared passed will be provided therein.”
The results will be available in the websites such as: https://sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, www.indiaresults.com, www.results.shiksha, www.assam.shiksha, exametc.com, www.schools9.com, assamresult.in, www.jagranjosh.com, www.vidyavision.com.
“Presently students will have to download their digital mode of Marks-Sheets through Websites or can view their Marks Sheet through Mobile App from 10:30 AM of 20/04/2024. For downloading the Marks sheet, students will have to enter their Roll and No. in the space provided,” the notification mentioned.
Students can also check their results using the ‘SEBA Results’ mobile app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.
The notification added, “The Mobile App will have a viewing as well as downloading facility of the mark sheets. The Mobile App also contains some other features, for providing additional information to the students.”
The SEBA notification also instructed school to admit students to class XI based on digital mark sheets, these mark sheets will be verified through the Results Gazette, which will be provided to the schools.
The date for providing the hard copy of the certificate and mark sheet for the candidates who passed the exam will be announced later.
Meanwhile, candidates who do not pass the exam will not receive a hard copy of their mark sheets. They will need to apply separately at the SEBA office.
