Assam: SEBA Set to Announce HSLC Results today

GUWAHATI: The Board of Secondary Education in Assam (SEBA) will announce the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exams on Saturday, as per an official notification.

After a slight confusion among the students, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu clarified on his social media account that the HSLC 2024 results would be released at 10:30 am today.

The education minister also mentioned that a press release would be issued shortly before the announcement of the results.