Assam: HSLC Student Expelled for Cheating in Nagaon

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a student was purportedly expelled from the ongoing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination on Monday allegedly for cheating.

Reportedly, the incident occurred during the examination at Balisatra Higher Secondary School in Dhing area of the Nagaon district.

Further reports suggested that a teacher named Aashik Iqbal was allegedly providing cheat papers to the boy, who was subsequently chased away by other school staff members.

The identity of the student is not yet revealed.