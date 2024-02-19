Assam: HSLC Student Expelled for Cheating in Nagaon

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a student was purportedly expelled from the ongoing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination on Monday allegedly for cheating.
Reportedly, the incident occurred during the examination at Balisatra Higher Secondary School in Dhing area of the Nagaon district.
Further reports suggested that a teacher named Aashik Iqbal was allegedly providing cheat papers to the boy, who was subsequently chased away by other school staff members.
The identity of the student is not yet revealed.
Earlier today, another similar incident was reported in Jonai area of Assam, where four people, including a teacher, were arrested in connection with a major cheating scandal.
Reportedly, the police in charge of the examination center discovered bundles of cheats in the scooty belonging to the school's watchman.
Additionally, following the interrogation of the watchman, Deben Patir, and further investigations, police officials arrested three more individuals, including a computer operator and a clerk, linked to the scandal.
As per reports, a teacher, identified as Pafma Kuli, from a reputable school is also among the arrested accused.
The other arrested individuals have been identified as clerk Liladhar Payeng and computer store owner Dhiraj Duarah. All the accused are currently in police custody, and further investigations have been initiated, according to reports.
The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam for class 10 commenced on February 16 across Assam and is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA).
Earlier on February 16, reports of the circulation of the HSLC examination question paper went viral on social media which Education Minister Ranoj Pegu later claimed as fake.
The reports of a suspected question paper leak at Banskandi Nena Mia HS School in Cachar surfaced during the ongoing exam. The news emerged after the images of a question paper were shared online and went viral.
