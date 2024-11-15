Assam: HUL Holds Small Tea Growers’ Workshop for Pesticide Control in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: As prolonged dry spell fuelled by climate change and rampant deforestation create an alarming surge in pest and disease attacks, tea plantations in Assam and West Bengal are facing unprecedented challenges.

To combat the crisis, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has launched extensive training and awareness programmes aimed at supporting small tea growers in complying with pesticide maximum residue limits (MRL).

In June 2024, HUL partnered with the trustea Sustainable Tea Foundation to initiate a programme covering 50,000 small tea growers.

As part of the initiative, a two-day training session was held from November 13 to November 14 at the TEAMAFCO and Ranglal tea factory in Dibrugarh, where small tea growers of the region learned about the responsible use of approved chemicals.

The training focused on the correct application of legally approved chemicals, along with a stark warning about the detrimental effects of banned pesticides.

“The objective of the initiative is to mitigate the use of harmful chemicals in tea cultivation, in line with the PPC guidelines and FSSAI recommendations. Tea that contains banned chemicals is not only rejected by buying houses but can also cause significant financial losses for growers,” said Rajesh Bhuyan, Director of trustea.

He emphasized the importance of such programmes, stating, “We are committed to ensuring that our tea growers are equipped with the knowledge needed to produce safe and sustainable tea. Since the programme’s inception, it has successfully reached over 80 tea factories and nearly 24,000 small tea growers by early November. With the looming threat of pests exacerbated by climate factors, such initiatives are crucial for the survival and sustainability of the tea industry in this region,” Bhuyan added.

Participants were also introduced to the innovative TeaPlus+ App, which offers real-time weather advisories, legal pesticide usage guidelines, historical pest infestation data and a community discussion forum.

“Rising temperatures and prolonged dry spells have made our traditional growing methods increasingly vulnerable. This training has opened our eyes to new approaches that can help protect both our crops and our livelihoods,” a small tea grower attending the workshop said.

The initiative represents a significant step toward securing the future of India’s tea industry, which faces unprecedented challenges from climate change. By combining environmental awareness with practical solutions, the programme aims to safeguard both the industry’s sustainability and the livelihoods of thousands of small tea growers across the region.

Also Read: Workshop for small tea growers held at Tinsukia