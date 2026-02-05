Assam: Human chain protest held against alleged SR irregularities in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A human chain protest was organized at Rakhaldubi in Bongaigaon by the Bongaigaon district committee of AAMSU against alleged large-scale irregularities in SR and what the organization termed as a government conspiracy.

During the protest, demonstrators raised slogans against the chief minister and BJP state president disrupting the normal atmosphere along the Rakhaldubi stretch of National Highway-27.

The AAMSU leadership warned that if the government did not immediately stop the alleged irregularities in SR, the organization would intensify its agitation and launch a stronger movement in the days ahead.

