All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) stages protests against SR at Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Nagaon district committee of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) staged a protest rally in Nagaon town against the ongoing special revision of the voter list, commonly referred to as the SR. The rally, which began at Nehrubali field, culminated at the District Commissioner’s office, where the party submitted a memorandum demanding the arrest of fake complainants who have allegedly been conspiring to remove genuine Indian citizens from the voter list.

Protesters shouted various slogans, including ‘Arrest fake complainants,’ ‘Stop conspiracy to remove names from voter list,’ and ‘Election Commission should not be a puppet of BJP.’

