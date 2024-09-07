Assam: Human-Elephant Conflicts Lead to the Death of a Man

Mariani: An incident of human-elephant conflict took place in the state of Assam, leading to the death of a man and highlighting the need to mitigate such incidents.

A man was killed in a wild elephant attack early in the morning at the Kaliapani tea estate in Doklongia. The deceased has been identified as Gon Munda (Vada Munda), a 35-year-old resident of the region.

The incident took place when a herd of wild elephants, which had ventured out from Gibbon Reserve Forest in search of food, entered the forest area surrounding the tea estate. The elephants were making their way through the estate when the victim came across this herd.

Mariani forest range officer, along with forest workers and Mariani police, responded to the scene to manage the situation and investigate the incident leading to the death of the man.

Previously, villagers of Palahpara found a carcass of a wild elephant in a Teak tree garden recently. Palahpara village falls under the Kamrup West Division’s Singra Forest Range in Boko. Villagers of the area immediately informed the Singra Forest Range. Ranger Bhagabh Hazarika led a forest team and promptly arrived at the incident spot and started investigation to find the cause of the death. The elephant had no signs of injuries, Ranger Hazarika said. Therefore, the veterinarian said the cause of death would be known only after the results of the post-mortem examination. An elephant mahout of Kaziranga National Park and also a villager of Khaliha named Rubi Das estimated the elephant’s age to be about 45 years old.

Meanwhile, a veterinary team from Bondapara Veterinary hospital arrived on the spot for postmortem. Veterinarian Nripen Sharma examined the body of the wild elephant. Sharma said the cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem.