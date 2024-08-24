Assam: Human Trafficking Attempt Thwarted In Chirang

CHIRANG: Amidst a massive unrest prevailing in Assam's Nagaon district after a minor girl was brutally gang-raped by three men while returning home from tuition, another horrific incident of this sort has come to light in Chirang district of Assam.
It involves a married man, identified as Jahiruddin, who has been accused of indulging in sexual assault by luring and assaulting two minor girls in Mozabari under Sidli police station.
The sexual offender trapped two minors from the Koch Rajbongshi community and one from a religious minority community by enticing them with a lucrative offer on August 20.
According to a local resident, Jahiruddin lured the victims on August 20 under the false promise of providing them jobs in Hyderabad.
The human trafficking attempt became clearly evident when he took them to the house of one of his associates. Fortunately, the locals intervened to rescue the girls, returning them to their families.
A formal complaint was lodged by the guardians of the victims at Sidli police station. This prompted the cops to launch an intensive operation with senior officials leading the investigation.
Jahiruddin managed to evade arrest and is currently absconding but his residence has been thoroughly searched.
Efforts are underway to trace and nab the accused and ensure timely justice. The police have also ensured the safety of the victims.
Meanwhile, the locals have condemned this heinous crime and have raised serious concerns regarding the menace of human trafficking.
The outraged locals have called for strict action against human trafficking, urging the concerned authorities to put an end to this illicit activity.
The concerned residents have also asked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to look into this matter and bring about a viable solution to this impending issue.
ALSO READ: Assam: Prime Accused In Dhing Gang Rape Case Dies After Trying To Escape Police Custody
ALSO WATCH: