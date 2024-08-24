Assam: Human Trafficking Attempt Thwarted In Chirang

CHIRANG: Amidst a massive unrest prevailing in Assam's Nagaon district after a minor girl was brutally gang-raped by three men while returning home from tuition, another horrific incident of this sort has come to light in Chirang district of Assam.

It involves a married man, identified as Jahiruddin, who has been accused of indulging in sexual assault by luring and assaulting two minor girls in Mozabari under Sidli police station.

The sexual offender trapped two minors from the Koch Rajbongshi community and one from a religious minority community by enticing them with a lucrative offer on August 20.