Assam: Human Trafficking Racket Busted; 5 Foreigners Charge-Sheeted

GUWAHATI: A charge-sheet has been filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against 24 accused, including five from Bangladesh and Myanmar, in a case pertaining to human trafficking in Assam, an official said on Tuesday.

A spokesperson of the federal agency stated that the charge-sheet was filed in a special NIA court in Guwahati against the operatives of international syndicates involved in trafficking Bangladeshi national and Myanmar's Rohingya people into India using forged documents.

The official informed that the accused included four from Bangladesh and one from Myanmar. They were charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Foreigners Act and the Passport (Entry into India) Act and Rules.