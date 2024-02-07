Assam: Man Allegedly Inflicts Acid Attack On Wife

DHUBRI: In a horrific incident of domestic violence, a husband allegedly threw acidic substance on his wife, thereby inflicting major injuries on her.

This heinous act reportedly took place in Bilasipara in Assam's Dhubri district on Wednesday.

As per sources, the accused has been identified as Azarul Sheikh.

According to reports, Azarul, a resident of Bangalipara, was going through a tough phase in his married life as the couple were engaged in personal conflicts.