Assam: Man Allegedly Inflicts Acid Attack On Wife

DHUBRI: In a horrific incident of domestic violence, a husband allegedly threw acidic substance on his wife, thereby inflicting major injuries on her.
This heinous act reportedly took place in Bilasipara in Assam's Dhubri district on Wednesday.
As per sources, the accused has been identified as Azarul Sheikh.
According to reports, Azarul, a resident of Bangalipara, was going through a tough phase in his married life as the couple were engaged in personal conflicts.
He reportedly took the extreme step by splashing acid on his wife's face to avenge his better half's behaviour.
Azarul's cruel act led to his partner incurring severe injuries. The victim was admitted to a hospital after the incident broke out and she was later transferred to Kokrajhar to undergo advanced treatment.
Reportedly, the accused assailant is currently absconding after committing this barbaric crime.
Meanwhile, in another similar incident that unfolded last year in Assam's Barpeta district, a 17-year-old girl was attacked with acid by a man who had been pursuing her, Assam police informed.
They also mentioned that the girl was receiving treatment at a hospital.
The incident took place when the man approached the girl and her sister as they were leaving a local book fair. He threw acid on the girl and vanished from the spot.
When the neighbours heard the girl screaming, they shifted her quickly to a nearby hospital. Her health is said to be critical, and she was later referred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.
A case had been filed against the assailant, who was taken into custody from his home. "The accused had been taken into custody and was questioned. An official from the police said, "He had admitted to his crime.