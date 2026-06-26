Bongaigaon Villagers Rebuild Bamboo Bridge Again, Demand Permanent Concrete Bridge

Forced to rebuild the bamboo bridge several times a year, villagers risk their lives crossing the Kujia River as decades-old demands for a permanent concrete bridge remain ignored.

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Despite repeated promises of development, residents of Ujan Para under Shingimari Part-I in Assam’s Bongaigaon district have once again rebuilt a bamboo bridge over the Kujia River using their own contributions and labour.

The bamboo bridge serves as the only means of communication for hundreds of villagers, students, and farmers, especially during the monsoon season. Villagers said the bridge is frequently damaged by strong river currents during the rainy months and has to be reconstructed several times each year.

“We have no other option. Every year, the river washes away the bamboo bridge, and we have to rebuild it ourselves three to four times. No permanent solution has been provided till today,” a villager said.

Residents alleged that transportation becomes extremely difficult during the rainy season, affecting daily life, education, and agricultural activities.

“Students, farmers, and ordinary villagers use this bridge every day. During the monsoon, crossing the river becomes very risky, but we are forced to use this route as there is no alternative,” another resident said.

Villagers also claimed that several tragic incidents have occurred in the past while crossing the river.

“At least four people have lost their lives over the years while trying to cross the swollen river on makeshift rafts during floods and heavy rains,” a local resident alleged.

Expressing disappointment over the lack of government action, villagers said their repeated appeals have failed to attract attention.

“Before every election, leaders come and promise to build a permanent bridge. After the elections, nobody returns to ask about our problems,” the villagers alleged.

The residents have now appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to sanction a permanent concrete bridge over the Kujia River.

“A concrete bridge is our long-standing demand. It is essential for safe connectivity and to prevent further loss of life. We request the Chief Minister to take immediate steps for its construction,” the villagers said.

The issue has once again highlighted the infrastructure challenges faced by several rural areas of the state despite ongoing development initiatives.

Also Read: Assam: Much-needed bamboo bridge constructed over Dichoi River