Assam: Husband Kills Wife After Dispute Over Cooking Gas Cylinder

DHOLAI: In a tragic incident, a woman was ruthlessly killed by her husband over purchase of a cooking gas cylinder in Assam's Dholai under Cachar district.

The accused has been identified as Ismail Hussain who brutally attacked his wife on November 9 after the couple found themselves embroiled in an intense quarrel in Bhaga Bazar. The two of them were working as labourers at the brick kiln.

After receiving their weekly payment recently, the victim asked her husband to buy a cooking gas cylinder for them. However, the man refused to buy the cylinder infuriating the women so much so that it escalated to a heated argument.