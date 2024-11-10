Assam: Husband Kills Wife After Dispute Over Cooking Gas Cylinder
DHOLAI: In a tragic incident, a woman was ruthlessly killed by her husband over purchase of a cooking gas cylinder in Assam's Dholai under Cachar district.
The accused has been identified as Ismail Hussain who brutally attacked his wife on November 9 after the couple found themselves embroiled in an intense quarrel in Bhaga Bazar. The two of them were working as labourers at the brick kiln.
After receiving their weekly payment recently, the victim asked her husband to buy a cooking gas cylinder for them. However, the man refused to buy the cylinder infuriating the women so much so that it escalated to a heated argument.
The spat soon took a violent turn as Ismail, in the heat of the moment, hit his wife with a brick mold, causing her death.
This tragic turn of event was informed to the police who arrived at the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem examination. Ismail Hussain has been arrested for the murder.
