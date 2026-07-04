Assam: IAG leads rapid needs assessment in flood-affected Dhemaji

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: A sudden and devastating flash flood struck the Murkongselek Development Block in Assam's Dhemaji district on June 28, leaving a trail of destruction across several villages in the Jonai sub-division. Triggered by intense and continuous rainfall in the adjoining hills of Arunachal Pradesh, the sudden surge of floodwaters swept through the low-lying areas with tremendous force, giving residents little time to evacuate or protect their homes and belongings.

Responding swiftly to the emergency, the Dhemaji District Inter Agency Group (IAG) conducted a Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) in the worst-affected villages of Jonai sub-division to understand the scale of the disaster and identify the immediate humanitarian needs of affected communities. The assessment findings are guiding response planning and supporting coordinated humanitarian interventions among government agencies, civil society organisations, and humanitarian partners.

Also Read: Housing Minister Kaushik Rai Inspects Flood-Hit Localities in Guwahati, Reviews Drainage and Pump Systems