Assam: ICAR-ATARI Zone-VII extends relief to flood-affected farming communities

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ICAR-ATARI), Zone-VII, Umiam, Meghalaya, took the lead in extending support to the flood-affected farming community of Assam by initiating a voluntary flood relief campaign, with contributions from its employees as well as the employees of all 43 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) under the Zone in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Tripura.

The initiative was undertaken as a gesture of solidarity and commitment towards the flood-affected people of Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat districts of Assam. The campaign was designed to reach the affected farming families at the grassroots level and extend timely support during this difficult period, with a particular focus on helping them cope with the impact of the floods and enabling them to undertake appropriate and timely contingency measures for their agricultural activities.

The campaign commenced on August 12 with a team comprising Dr AK Singha and Dr PK Pathak, representing ICAR-ATARI, Umiam; Dr Shah M Hussain, representing the KVKs of Meghalaya; Dr Hari Charan Kalita, representing the KVKs of Nagaland; and Joshi Kumar Khangembam, representing the KVKs of Mizoram and Manipur.

The first flood relief camp was held at Haahchara Chetia Gaon, Sivasagar district, followed by the second at Jamuguri, Charaideo district. The third camp was organised at the KVK, Sivasagar campus, Rohdoi, to reach the farming community of Rohdoi village. The fourth camp was held at Hulal Kalita Gaon, Sivasagar, followed by the fifth at Tengahula, Sivasagar.

Through these five camps, more than 350 farming families from Sivasagar and Charaideo districts were reached and extended relief support.

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