Assam: ICAR organized a workshop on freshwater pearl culture technology in Nagaon

NAGAON: Central Institute of Fisheries Education, Kolkata Centre, ICAR organized a three day long training-cum-workshop on integrated fish farming with pearl culture titled as ‘Freshwater Pearl Culture Technology’ at the Natun Bazar based Rudseti training centre in the town and the training-cum-workshop was concluded on Thursday.

Over 25 participants among which 17 women entrepreneurs from five districts of the state like Nagaon, Morigaon, Tinsukia, Kukrajhar, etc, participated in the training programme. Sweta Pradhan and Dr GH Pailyan, noted scientists and experts from ICAR, Kolkata trained the participants during the programme. In the valediction session of the programme held on Thursday last, certificates were distributed among the participants. Sanjeeb Borkatoki, head of Rudseti, fisheries sub-divisional official Leeza Morang, fisheries development officer, Nagaon Biplab Jyoti Baruah were among the dignitaries who attended the valediction session of the programme.

