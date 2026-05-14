Assam: ICDS Tamulpur bids farewell to retiring staffer

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: In a deeply emotional atmosphere, a formal retirement farewell ceremony was held on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) project in Tamulpur for Grade-III employee Minishrang Basumatary. The special meeting, presided over by fellow employee Deven Das, was attended by Tamulpur ICDS Project Officer Rupjyoti Borgohain, along with Upper Division Assistant Lohit Chandra Rabha, Block Coordinator Dhruva Ramchiary, Grade-IV employees Baldeb Das and Robin Basumatary, and the entire staff of the office.

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