Outgoing teacher Narayan Hazarika accorded warm farewell at Batiaroka LP School

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Narayan Hazarika, an outgoing assistant teacher of No. 1 Batiaroka LP School under Biswanath education block, which comes under the jurisdiction of Nagsankar Cluster, was accorded a warm public farewell by the school authority and the general public on Friday. In this connection, a public meeting was held in the conference hall of the school with Churamani Sarma, a retired teacher, in the chair.

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