Assam: ICSSR-sponsored national seminar on NEP-2020 held in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The Departments of Economics and Assamese Dikhowmukh College in Sivasagar organized a day-long Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR)-sponsored national seminar on “NEP 2020-A Paradigm Shift in Indian Education System” on Saturday at the college seminar hall.

The seminar started with the lighting of a lamp by the vice principal of the college, Rupjyoti Baruah. The Registrar, Majuli University of Culture, Dr. Binod Ch. Borah, inaugurated the seminar, while the professor of mathematics and Dean Students Affairs, Dibrugarh University, Dr. Surajit Borkotoky, delivered the keynote address.

Earlier, assistant professor, department of economics of the college, Dr.Romen Kalita, anchored the whole programme while principal of the college, Dr.Ranjit Kumar Baruah, delivered his welcome speech. Dr. Kalyan Bhuyan, professor of physics, Dibrugarh University, and Dr. Protim Sharma, principal, Sibsagar Girls’ College, took part as resource persons in the technical sessions. And a total of 72 participants across the country participate in blended mode.

