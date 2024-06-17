Assam: Training on pre-identification of handicapped children under NEP 2020 in Sivasagar district

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: A two-day training programme based on the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020 on ‘Pre-Identification of Handicapped Children’ was organised by Nazira elementary block under Sivasagar district at Durganath Barua Padum Pukhuri ME School on Friday and Saturday. A total of 80 teachers hailing from Baruwa Ali, Borsila, Lunpuriya, Deopani, Namatiali, Namti Chariali and Barahibari under Nazira elementary education block participated in the training. Prasanta Sarma, district coordinator of Sivasagar cell, Mouchumi Dutta Duarah, district coordinator of the ‘Basic Literacy and Numeracy’ cell and CRCC Braja Ballav Dutta took part as resource persons in the programme. Specially assistance was provided to the training programme by Asthan executives and Mandal centre coordinators Luhit Gogoi, Chidananda Gogoi, Ratul Hazarika, Hira Baruah and Shikhamani Hazarika.

