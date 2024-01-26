Assam: ICSSR sponsored two-day national seminar on digital literacy held in Doomdooma

DOOMDOOM: An ICSSR sponsored two-day national seminar on the topic “The Role of Digital Literacy in Future-Ready Education: Challenges and Opportunities for Youth Minds” was organized by Department of Education, Bir Raghav Moran Government Model College (BRMGMC), Doomdooma in Collaboration with IQAC of the college at the college premises on January 23 and January 24 under the convenorship of Dr. Mithun Mondal.

Dr. Pronita Neog, Vice Principal of the college in her welcome address spoke on various aspects of digital literacy like its importance, key skills, and perhaps strategies for fostering digital literacy. The Circle Officer of Doomdooma Revenue Circle Rananmoy Bharadwaj in his inaugural address as chief guest emphasized the crucial role of digital literacy in preparing for competitive examinations and for smooth functioning of the administration.

Special invitee Prof. D.S. Hernwal, the Vice-Chancellor of Arunachal University of Studies, addressed various crucial topics in his speech, including personalized learning, the misuse of digital media, skill development, challenges in curriculum framework preparation, interactive learning, the impact of network issues on education, the importance of infrastructure, and the crucial role of mindset in preparing for the digital world.

Delivering the keynote address, speaker, Prof. P.K. Acharya of Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh, covered significant shifts in the education system, emphasizing radical changes in management, content delivery, and teaching-learning processes. He highlighted the importance of techno-digital pedagogy, blended learning modes, and the incorporation of IoT and changes in the National Education Policy (NEP) from the national to tertiary levels. The evolving role of teachers, requiring tech proficiency and new skills, was emphasized. He also unveiled the abstract volume of the seminar.

The resource person, Dr. PK Barik of Rajiv Gandhi University, discussed the fundamental aspects of digital literacy, highlighting its essential role as face-to-face transactions collapsed due to the impact of Covid-19.

Dr. Surjya Chutia, Principal of Tinsukia College, Dr. Thanuram Mazumdar, Principal of PNGB Govt. Model College and Dr. Kamaleswar Kalita, Principal of Doomdooma College, emphasized the need for training teachers in the effective use of digital tools in their speeches. The resource person Prof. Sanjay Kr Singh of Gauhati University delivered the valedictory address.

