Assam Ignites a New Energy Era with Top Rank in Efficiency Index

Energy Minister of Assam, Rakesh Das, lauded the achievement stating, “This recognition reflects our commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth. We are not just drafting policies; we are delivering results.”

Experts also highlighted Assam's use of digital tools for energy monitoring and transparent reporting systems as key differentiators. Notably, the state’s rural electrification and efficient agricultural pump schemes have significantly reduced energy wastage in the sector.

With this recognition, Assam not only gains national attention but also boosts investor confidence in its green energy initiatives. The state's success signals a paradigm shift that energy efficiency is not just a metro-centric goal but a nationwide imperative.

As India marches toward its climate goals, Assam’s example proves that strategic action and local leadership can drive impactful change.