Assam Ignites a New Energy Era with Top Rank in Efficiency Index

Guwahati: In a landmark achievement, Assam has emerged as the top performer in the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2024, outshining traditionally dominant states and establishing itself as a beacon of sustainable development.
The SEEI, developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in collaboration with NITI Aayog, assesses states based on their efforts to implement energy efficiency policies across sectors such as buildings, industry, municipalities, transport, and agriculture.
Assam’s remarkable ascent to the top spot is attributed to its dynamic policy environment, strong institutional support, and focused implementation. The state government’s multi-sectoral approach including mandatory energy audits in industries, retrofitting public buildings with energy-efficient technologies, and incentivizing electric mobility has set a new benchmark for other states.
Energy Minister of Assam, Rakesh Das, lauded the achievement stating, “This recognition reflects our commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth. We are not just drafting policies; we are delivering results.”
Experts also highlighted Assam's use of digital tools for energy monitoring and transparent reporting systems as key differentiators. Notably, the state’s rural electrification and efficient agricultural pump schemes have significantly reduced energy wastage in the sector.
With this recognition, Assam not only gains national attention but also boosts investor confidence in its green energy initiatives. The state's success signals a paradigm shift that energy efficiency is not just a metro-centric goal but a nationwide imperative.
As India marches toward its climate goals, Assam’s example proves that strategic action and local leadership can drive impactful change.
