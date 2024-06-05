Assam: IIT Guwahati Rises to 344th in QS World University Rankings 2025

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has made notable progress in QS World University Rankings 2025. It secures 344th position globally. This marks advancement of 20 places from previous year’s rank of 364. This reflects institute's continuous efforts towards academic excellence. The institute’s overall score stands at 32.9.

In specific ranking indicators IIT Guwahati has excelled in Citation per Faculty. It secures an impressive 42nd position. This showcases high impact and quality of its research output. For Employer Reputation, the institute is ranked 295th. It demonstrates strong recognition from employers worldwide. However, it holds 480th rank in Academic Reputation.

Other indicators show need for improvement. It ranks 701+ in Employment Outcomes also in Faculty Student Ratio, International Faculty International Research Network. It also ranks 701+ in International Students and Sustainability.

Prof. Devendra Jalihal Director of IIT Guwahati, expressed his delight at institute's improved performance. "This year-on-year improvement in IIT Guwahati’s global ranking is testament to relentless dedication. And hard work of our faculty students and staff. Our commitment to excellence in education, research and innovation continues to drive us forward. We are proud of this achievement. We remain focused on further enhancing our global standing and contributing to the advancement of knowledge and technology" he stated. Prof. Jalihal also emphasized the need to address challenges of internationalizing Indian institutions to further enhance their global rankings.

The QS World University Rankings 2025 evaluated total of 5663 institutions worldwide, with 1503 making it to final rankings. Among Indian institutions 46 have been ranked this year Leading the Indian contingent, IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi have made it to top 150 with IIT Bombay at 118th and IIT Delhi at 150th place. Other notable Indian institutions include IISc at 211th. IIT Kharagpur at 222nd. IIT Madras at 227th and IIT Kanpur at 263rd.

IIT Guwahati’s advancement in QS rankings highlights institute’s dedication to enhancing its academic and research capabilities. It aims to strengthen its global reputation and impact.