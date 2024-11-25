Assam: IIT Madras Experts Inspect Water Supply Schemes in Tamulpur District

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: Two government-appointed experts from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-Madras), Sridhar and Sheik Abdullah Bin Jahan, and their team conducted inspections to assess how successful the implementation of the centre’s flagship programme Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), has been in Tamulpur district during the last few days.

Sridhar and Sheik Abdullah Bin Jahan, experts from IIT-Madras, made a field study on JJM in different rural areas of the Tamulpur district. They conducted the field inspections in the company of executive engineer of Baksa PHE division Samiran Baruah, assistant executive engineer of Tamulpur sub-division, Panchi Barhoi, and other officials of the public health engineering department.

The experts inspected the JJM schemes in the area of Tamulpur and interacted with the local people to get first-hand knowledge about whether they have really benefitted from the JJM Mission. The IIT Madras team visited 6 nos of pipe water supply schemes (PWSS) under the Tamulpur PHE sub-division for inspection of water quality and operation and maintenance. They interacted with different stakeholders such as WUC, Jalmitra, Jaldoot, ASHA, AWW, and community members.

The team first interacted with departmental officials and employees at the meeting held at Uparkhuti village on Sunday. The meeting reviewed the successful implementation of the flagship programme of the central government and discussed the progress of various schemes, especially Uparkhuti Sishubasti MPWSS. The team highlighted the key initiative of the Prime Minister’s flagship mission, like Har Ghar Jal.

Later, the team interacted with the water user committee (WUC) of the scheme, which was constructed recently to deliver potable water among the 75 households in the village of Uparkhuti in the Goreswar Development block. Next, the team visited the other scheme, Kachubari PWSS, near Tamulpur. They also interacted with the stakeholders there, discussing their experiences, challenges, and benefits from the water supply scheme.

