Guwahati: Kamrup (M) district administration prioritizes safe drinking water supply

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a bid to ensure the proper implementation of water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Kamrup (M) District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan visited the Garchuk water supply project in Guwahati on Saturday. The project aims to provide 55 litres of clean drinking water per day to 110 families in the area.

The district administration has taken up the responsibility of monitoring the water supply schemes to ensure that clean drinking water is available regularly. As part of this initiative, the DC has taken charge of overseeing the Garchuk water supply project.

The project focuses on ensuring the quality of water, quantity, and regular supply, as well as the financial sustainability of the project. Notably, 110 families in Garchuk have been receiving 55 litres of clean drinking water per day through this project. The DC also interacted with members of the “Jal Upabhokta Samiti” to discuss the project’s progress.

The visit was attended by Additional DC Kechu Pegu, assistant executive engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department, Samiran Das; and others.

