Assam: Illegal Collection of Money From Dumpers to Allow Overloading

Chirang: Allegations have arisen that funds are being collected illegally from dumper trucks in the district in lue of allowing them to carry loads above their permissible capacity. These allegations have been raised against the officials of the transport department posted in the district.

A massive dumper syndicate is reportedly operating under the leadership of the district transport department and the traffic inspector of Chirang. The district transport department allegedly collected huge funds through Manoranjan Sarkar, also known as Bappa, who worked as a temporary driver within the department. The driver named Bappa reportedly collects arround Rs. 5,000 per month from each dumper for overloading. It was mentioned that dumper drivers admited that the owners pay every month under the pretext of overloading.

On the other hand, Bappa alias Manoranjan Sarkar has also been accused of collecting Rs. 900 per trip from heavy vehicles carrying boulders passing through Chirang from Bhutan. The dumper owners allegedly make this monthly payment out of fear of harassment by the transport department.

However, it has also been mentioned that not a single penny of this huge amount reaches the government exchequer. The district transport department is allegedly operating a dumper syndicate in the Chirang district, evading taxes on stones, sand, boulders, and gravel extracted from the area. Meanwhile, the district forest department has remained silent on the matter.

Bappa, a temporary driver of the district transport department who allegedly raises funds monthly, reportedly owns five luxury vehicles and several properties. Concerned individuals are demanding decisive action from the administration against Bappa.

There is significant concern regarding where this substantial amount of money is ultimately going. In the midst of such allegations ongoing in the district, Bijni police seized three dumpers for overloading and handed them over to the Bijni forest department on Monday. The seized dumpers are registered under the numbers AS 26C 7499, AS 18AC 4441, and AS 26AC 1245 respectively.