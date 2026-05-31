Assam: Illegal garbage disposal raises concern in Nalbari town

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A fresh instance of irresponsible waste disposal at a public place in Nalbari town has once again raised serious questions about civic sense and public responsibility. Despite clear warning signboards put up by the municipal authority, strict penalty provisions, and repeated appeals for cleanliness, a section of people continues to dump garbage openly, polluting public spaces. A signboard installed at the spot clearly warns that anyone found dumping waste indiscriminately would face a fine of Rs 10,000. However, heaps of plastic waste, food leftovers, and household garbage were seen scattered along the roadside, triggering debate over whether the issue stems from illiteracy or sheer negligence and lack of awareness. Concerned citizens pointed out that when there are arrangements to hand over waste to sanitation workers or dispose of it at designated dumping points, turning public places into garbage zones reflects social irresponsibility.

Local residents have urged the municipal authorities to adopt stricter measures, including CCTV surveillance, regular monitoring, effective implementation of penalties, and identification of offenders to ensure accountability. Expressing frustration, local resident said, “Putting up signboards alone will not solve the problem. Those violating the rules must be identified and made examples of; otherwise, cleanliness campaigns will remain limited to slogans.”

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