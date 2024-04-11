Assam: Arogya Yoga Kendra, Dhing College organizes annual sports in Nagaon

NAGAON: The 6th foundation day of Arogya Yoga Kendra, Dhing College was observed at the college premise here. On the occasion of celebration of the day, Arogya Yoga Kendra in association with Dhing College also organised its first three day long annual sports and games at the indoor stadium of the college from April 5 to April 7.

The programme was initiated with unfurling of the flag by Dr Junaram Nath, the president of the Kendra. During the programme, various events of sports and games were conducted in which over hundred of participants took part.

In the closing session of the event, Yogacharya Subhashish Kar and Tapan Kumar Das, secretary of Nagaon Sports Association were present as the chief guest as well as guest of honour respectively. Besides, Dr Biman Hazarika, principal, Dhing College, Sikta Deb Kar, yoga therapist, Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, Bishnu Rajbanshi, yoga teacher, Homoeopathic Medical College were also present in the closing session of the event. The programme was mentored by Rupjyoti Kar, secretary of the Kendra. Niraj Debnath was awarded as the best player in the event while Rijaj Hazarika bagged the best yoga performer.

