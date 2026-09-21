Assam: Illegal liquor sales alleged at Mirza-Bongara dhabas

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Several roadside dhabas near Barkuchi at Bongara Last Gate, along the Mirza-Bongara road under Palasbari police station, have allegedly been operating late into the night, with locals raising concerns over suspected illegal liquor sales and violations of prescribed norms.

There are around 10 dhabas along the Mirza-Bongara stretch, locals said, adding that many of the establishments allegedly remain open overnight and do not properly follow the rules applicable to such roadside eateries.

Residents have further alleged that liquor is being sold illegally at some of the dhabas. Such activities, if found to be true, could pose a serious threat to public safety, particularly because of the risk of drunk driving, road accidents and late-night disturbances.

Locals have urged the Palasbari police and the district administration to conduct immediate inspections of the dhabas, verify their licences and operating hours, and take action against establishments found violating the law.

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