Assam: Illegal liquor trade continues across Palasbari

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Despite raids by the Excise Department and the seizure of a large quantity of illicit liquor at several locations in the Palasbari Assembly constituency, allegations of the illegal sale of liquor continuing at multiple places have surfaced.

Recently, the Mirza Excise Department, led by Excise Officer Ruma Gogoi, conducted raids at various locations in the Palasbari constituency against the illegal manufacture and sale of country liquor and reportedly seized around 800 litres of illicit liquor.

However, according to locals, illegal liquor is allegedly still being sold at several places, including Palasbari Chowk, Parlli, and an area opposite Hetero Pharma Ltd. The alleged continuation of the illegal trade despite the seizures has raised questions among residents over the effectiveness and regularity of enforcement drives.

Residents also alleged that illicit liquor remained available at various places even when licensed liquor shops were closed on dry days in connection with Independence Day. They suspected that some unscrupulous sellers may have taken advantage of the closure of authorised outlets to sell liquor at inflated prices. Questions have also been raised over the role of the Excise Department. Residents said that coordinated action by the police and the Excise Department was necessary to curb the illegal liquor trade effectively.

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