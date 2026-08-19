Assam: Tinsukia District Curbs Molasses Trade to Combat Illicit Liquor Threat

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Following reports of molasses (Lalee Gur) imported from outside the state being used for the manufacture of illicit liquor in Tinsukia, the district administration has restricted, with immediate effect, the sale, storage, transportation, and distribution of molasses without prior registration. This was done keeping in view the threat of illicit liquor to public health and safety. Anyone purchasing molasses and molasses powder exclusively for bona fide cattle feed or other legitimate industrial or agricultural purposes has been instructed to register themselves within 15 days in the prescribed format.

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