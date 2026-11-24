A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Traffic congestion in Nalbari town is assuming alarming proportions, causing severe inconvenience to commuters, pedestrians, and vehicle users on a daily basis. Interestingly, the problem is not primarily caused by an excessive number of vehicles or vehicle breakdowns, but largely by indiscriminate parking and encroachment of roads and footpaths.

Several important locations, including PNC Road Point near Nalbari Natya Mandir, the area near Manoj Hotel and BK Garage Point on Hajo Road, Hari Mandir Point on NT Road, Bata Chowk, the Jain Temple area on LNB Road and Circuit House Road, have emerged as major congestion hotspots.

Two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers are frequently parked indiscriminately, with some vehicles occupying the middle of the road. In several places, vehicles are parked in two to three rows on both sides of the road, reportedly blocking nearly two-thirds of the available carriageway. This leaves little space for moving vehicles and often results in massive traffic jams.

Adding to the problem, some shopkeepers have allegedly occupied footpaths and extended their commercial activities five to six feet onto the roads by displaying merchandise. As a result, pedestrians are forced to walk on the main carriageway, increasing both traffic congestion and the risk of road accidents.

Although the police and administration occasionally conduct drives against illegal parking and encroachment, residents point out that such measures provide only temporary relief.