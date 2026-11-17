Citizens question PWD over poor quality of newly-constructed footpaths

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Serious concerns have been raised over the poor condition of newly-constructed footpaths along various public roads under the Nalbari Municipal Board, with several stretches reportedly deteriorating within less than a year of construction.

Several portions of the footpaths have developed cracks, become uneven and suffered damage, raising questions over the quality of construction and the alleged improper utilisation of public funds. The damaged stretches have also posed potential risks to pedestrians, particularly elderly people, children and women.

Concerned citizens have demanded accountability from the authorities responsible for executing and supervising the projects. They have questioned whether prescribed technical standards and quality construction materials were used and whether proper inspections were conducted.

Citizens have also expressed concern over who would be held responsible if pedestrians suffered injuries, including fractures, while using the damaged footpaths. They have demanded that the authorities ensure public safety and take responsibility for any negligence.

When the matter was brought to the attention of the Chairperson of the Nalbari Municipal Board, she reportedly stated that the footpaths fall under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD).

Following this clarification, citizens have sought an explanation from the PWD regarding the condition of the footpaths and the timeline for necessary repairs. They have urged the department to immediately inspect the affected stretches, assess construction quality and initiate repair work.

Citizens stressed that the responsibility of government departments does not end with completing infrastructure projects but also includes regular maintenance and ensuring public safety. They have called for accountability to prevent public infrastructure from becoming a burden on taxpayers within a short period of construction.