Assam: Illegal sawmill, furniture, and elephant tusks seized in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Department of Forest, BTC, busted an illegal sawmill and furniture in Chirang, and two elephant tusks were recovered from the possession of poachers in Kokrajhar. Two persons were apprehended in this connection.

Sources from the Chief Conservator of Forest-cum-CHD, Forest, BTC, Dr Sonali Ghosh, said that based on information received from reliable sources, illegal jia poma logs were seized at Kurshakati No.2 Revenue village by a joint team led by I/c Gossaigaon Forest Depot, along with staff, and I/C Consolidation Range, Gossaigaon, with his staff, under Kachugaon division on Thursday.

On the same day, the department detected an illegal sawmill and timber at Bhutiapara under Basugaon Forest Depot Office in the presence of the range officer and Basugaon Depot staff. The Basugaon Forest Depot also busted an illegal timber shop. The Amteka Range Office staff conducted an operation at a premise in Joypur area and seized illegal furniture found without valid legal documents. Necessary legal action has been initiated as per the provisions of the Assam Forest Regulation and other applicable laws, she added.

Meanwhile, based on source information, an operation was conducted on Thursday night by Dy SP (Border) along with Kachugaon PS team in Kokrajhar district, in which two persons, namely Satoan Narzary (30 years), and Ripan Basumatary (42 years) were apprehended. Two elephant tusks were also recovered and seized from their possession.

During interrogation, Satoan Narzary stated that he had sold the tusks to Ripan Basumatary for Rs 12,000 and claimed that he had recovered them from the forest after the natural death of an elephant.

Also Read: GUWAHATI: Assam Launches Statewide Crackdown to Shut Down Illegal Sawmills