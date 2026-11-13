Assam: Illegal soil excavation ‘continues’ under Loharghat forest range

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Allegations of rampant illegal soil excavation have surfaced from Deopani Gosaipara under the Loharghat forest range of the West Kamrup Forest Division, with locals claiming that earth is being excavated using JCB machines and transported in dumpers and tractors under the cover of darkness.

According to sources, the excavation and transportation activities reportedly take place during night hours, raising serious concerns over possible violations of forest and environmental regulations.

What has particularly raised eyebrows is the allegation that the vehicles engaged in transporting the excavated soil pass directly in front of the Loharghat forest range office during the night. Despite the alleged movement of heavy vehicles through the area, questions are being raised over the apparent lack of action by the forest authorities.

When contacted, Loharghat Range Officer Ratul Pathak said that he had not been informed about the alleged excavation activities. His statement has further raised questions about how such activities could allegedly continue within the jurisdiction of the forest range without the knowledge of the concerned authorities.