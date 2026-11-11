Assam: Illegal hill cutting raises forest protection concerns in Rani

The excavated earth is reportedly being used for road construction, prompting questions over the alleged inaction of forest authorities

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Illegal hill excavation at Garopara area under the Rani forest range office in Palasbari Legislative Assembly Constituency of Kamrup district has raised serious concerns over forest protection and the alleged destruction of the natural environment.

In a fresh incident, a portion of a hill at Damelia Basti, located near Garopara, has allegedly been excavated by unidentified persons, with the extracted earth reportedly being used for road construction work in the adjoining area.

According to information received, the hill is situated a short distance beyond the Garopara Beat Office. The site can be accessed by proceeding further from the beat office and entering the interior area. The excavated earth is reportedly being utilised for construction work on a road measuring approximately 500 meters. The alleged excavation has raised questions over how such activities could take place in the vicinity of a forest area without the knowledge or timely intervention of the concerned authorities.

The indiscriminate cutting of hills and extraction of earth can cause considerable damage to the natural landscape, disturb the ecological balance, and adversely affect the surrounding vegetation and wildlife habitats.

When contacted, Rani Range Officer Roji Barman informed this correspondent that they were unaware of the identity of those involved in the alleged hill-cutting activity. Barman stated that a team had been deputed to visit the location and inspect the matter. They further said that they were keeping a watch on the situation and would try to catch those responsible red-handed if the excavation continued during a subsequent visit.

Meanwhile, the latest incident has once again brought the growing concerns over forest protection in Rani into focus. Allegations of various illegal activities, including the felling and destruction of valuable trees at Nalapara in Rani, unauthorised extraction of natural resources and the suspected presence of poachers, have continued to surface from different parts of the forest region.