Assam: Illicit liquor seized in Biswanath District

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In a concerted operation early on Thursday morning, the Biswanath District Police, acting on credible intelligence, made a significant seizure of illicit liquor in the region under the direction of Nabajit Bagri, DSP (Headquarters). A team comprising Himansu Mohanty, Assistant Commandant, 704 E SSB, camp-Borgang, Vishal Gogoi, DS.P. (Patrol), and Sanjay Saikia, Officer in Charge, Helem, along with their diligent staff, successfully intercepted a vehicle laden with illegal merchandise.

The operation led to the confiscation of 27 cartons, totalling 273.6 litres, of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), which was being clandestinely transported from Arunachal Pradesh. This operation was executed at Sengeli Mora, under the jurisdiction of Helem Police Station, marking a critical step towards curbing the illegal liquor trade in our district. The vehicle involved in the smuggling, bearing registration number AS-32B-0771, was seized in the action. The accused, Khirud Rajbanshi, aged 31, son of Saru Rajbanshi, from Tetunbari, under the Helem Police Station, was arrested at the scene.

