Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) opens legal aid clinic at the women’s police station

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with the West Siang district legal services authority, inaugurated the legal aid clinic at the Aalo women police station on Wednesday, in compliance with the order passed by the Supreme Court of India.

The newly set up legal aid clinic is intended to provide speedy, easy, and accessible legal aid to the women, weaker sections of society, which would also benefit the inmates and deal with cases related to missing children and offences against children.

APSLSA member secretary Yomge Ado inaugurated the new legal aid clinic set up on the premises of the police station in the presence of DSP Moge Bole and others.

Ado elucidated the aims and objectives of the clinic, the free and competent legal services provided under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, the role of paralegal volunteers, and the assistance rendered by legal services authorities to implement early access to justice at pre-arrest, arrest, and remand stages. He also stressed the importance of cordial coordination between legal aid institutions and police stations.

All the stakeholders expressed their gratitude for opening the clinic, which would cater to the needs of the poor people in the area, and also assured that they would work in coordination with legal services institutions to facilitate access to justice for all.

