Assam: Illicit relation leads to murder in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: An illicit relation has led to a brutal murder in the Nachankhuti village under Bidyapur police outpost of Bongaigaon district where a person named Nayan Barman was murdered by another person named Ekeswar Barman. As mentioned by the indigenous people, Nayan was suspected to have an illicit relationship with the wife of Ekeswar Barman. Ekeswar, who was a small-scale contractor by profession, came to know about it recently. “As far as we know, Ekeswar called Nayan outside on Monday night, calling him from his wife’s mobile. Then, he murdered Nayan with a sharp weapon and buried his body in his land. His father and one younger brother might have helped him in this. Today, the body has been recovered by the police,” the local people mentioned. Ekeswar was subsequently arrested by the police, after which he reportedly confessed his crime. However, the police said that he denied the involvement of any other person in the matter.

