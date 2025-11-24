AICSU Condemns Suspected Murder of Head Monk in Tinsukia

Tinsukia: The All India Chakma Students' Union strongly condemned the mysterious death of the head monk of Inthem Buddhist Monastery. The incident that took place in P.S. Pangree under Margherita Sub-Division of Assam's Tinsukia district was termed a suspected murder that sent shockwaves among the local populace.
The senior Buddhist monk, Indrasingh Mahathera, was found dead inside his room on November 23. Moreover, an axe, which is suspected to be the murder weapon, was recovered near the body, heightening fears of foul play. The incident has triggered grief and concern among residents and the wider Buddhist fraternity.
AICSU termed the incident a ‘barbaric assault’ on the sanctity of monastic life and expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the monks of the monastery and the entire Buddhist community. In a statement issued by the organisation urged the Assam government and police authorities to take prompt and decisive action.
Moreover, the organisation strongly demanded the identification and arrest of all accused involved in the killing without delay and a high-level investigation into this incident, headed by senior police officers. It also called for a special monitoring committee to ensure transparency and accountability in the probe.
The organisation further demanded that the accused be tried in a designated fast-track court so that the severest punishment is delivered without any delay. It also stressed that tight security should be provided at Buddhist monasteries and other places of worship in the region to prevent such incidents in the future.
Drawing attention to the emotional consequences of the tragedy, AICSU demanded psychological counselling and community support for monks and affected families to bring back peace and harmony. The organisation urges the public to be calm and united.