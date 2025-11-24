AICSU Condemns Suspected Murder of Head Monk in Tinsukia

Tinsukia: The All India Chakma Students' Union strongly condemned the mysterious death of the head monk of Inthem Buddhist Monastery. The incident that took place in P.S. Pangree under Margherita Sub-Division of Assam's Tinsukia district was termed a suspected murder that sent shockwaves among the local populace.

The senior Buddhist monk, Indrasingh Mahathera, was found dead inside his room on November 23. Moreover, an axe, which is suspected to be the murder weapon, was recovered near the body, heightening fears of foul play. The incident has triggered grief and concern among residents and the wider Buddhist fraternity.