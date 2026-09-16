Assam: Imandar Saikia Secures 35th Rank in CSIR-UGC NET 2026

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Imandar Saikia, son of Karunananda Saikia and Minu Saikia and a resident of Demow Santipur, secured 35th rank at the all-India level in the CSIR-UGC NET 2026 in Mathematics, bringing laurels to Demow as well as Sivasagar district. The result was declared recently. He has qualified for the JRF. In his first attempt, he cleared the CSIR-UGC NET. He completed his graduation from Delhi University.

Imandar Saikia will pursue his MSc degree in Interdisciplinary Mathematics at the Università degli Studi dell’Aquila in Italy. Everyone congratulated Imandar Saikia and wished him the best for his higher studies.

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