NTA to Release Provisional Answer Keys for UGC-NET, CSIR-NET and ICAR Exams Tomorrow

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the provisional answer keys for UGC-NET, CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 tomorrow, providing candidates an opportunity to check their responses and raise objections as per the prescribed procedure.

The agency has asked candidates to follow only its official announcements for updates related to the examinations, answer keys and subsequent result process.

The computer-based examinations were conducted for 87 subjects. The tests are used to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor positions, as well as admission to PhD programmes in universities across India.

The provisional answer keys are an important stage in the examination process as candidates can verify their recorded responses against the NTA’s answers before the final results are prepared.

The announcement comes amid concerns over the delay in the release of the answer keys and final results. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) had earlier written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the NTA, raising concerns over the delay.

Candidates are advised to keep checking official NTA updates for details on the answer key challenge process, final answer keys and declaration of results.