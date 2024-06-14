Tripura: Sudhangshu Das Addresses SC Welfare Department Outlining Achievements and Future Strategies

AGARTALA: In comprehensive review meeting held on Friday Tripura’s SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das detailed achievements and future strategies of Scheduled Castes Welfare Department. This covered fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25. The session emphasized the department’s role in facilitating student admissions. Additionally it provided educational benefits across state.

“Today, we assessed our completed works. This for 2023-24 financial year. We also strategized for 2024-25 fiscal year” stated Minister Das. He underscored department’s crucial responsibility. Ensuring that students from SC community receive scholarships and other educational benefits promptly was paramount. “Our primary focus is to ensure benefits of the schemes within stipulated time frame,” he added.

The meeting addressed operation and management of hostels run by SC Welfare Department. These accommodate both boys and girls. “We are examining management and efficiency of our hostels. This is to provide better living and learning environment for our students” Das mentioned. He highlighted need for improved living conditions and support systems in these facilities.

In addition to educational support review covered various schemes aimed at boosting income generation for SC community updating and improving our income generation schemes is crucial. We will be reviewing both success stories and areas where we need to improve. Das explained by emphasizing importance of these programs in enhancing economic well-being of SC community.

Das acknowledged that department’s operations had been delayed due to Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during Lok Sabha election. This impacted their activities for approximately three months. There has been delay in our works due to MCC. However, we are now setting targets for our officials in eight respective districts. This will ensure completion of works on time. He said this to assure that department is committed to overcoming setbacks and meeting objectives.

Looking ahead department is focused on addressing challenges faced setting clear goals for upcoming year includes ensuring timely distribution of benefits. Enhancing hostel facilities and refining income generation schemes to better support SC community across Tripura is essential.