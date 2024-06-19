Assam: IMD Predicts Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall For the Coming 3 Days

GUWAHATI: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rains in the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Assam- Meghalaya during the coming 3 days and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter. The notification issued by the Indian Meteorological Department mentions a red alert for Wednesday followed by orange on Thursday and Friday and a yellow alert on Saturday and Sunday.

IMD informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Bangladesh and a trough in lower tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along 88°E to the north of 22°N in lower tropospheric levels. Strong southwesterly and southerly winds are prevailing from the Bay of Bengal towards Northeast India in lower tropospheric levels. Under their influence, widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Sub- Himalayan West Bengal during the coming 5 days.

They have also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 5 days with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 19 June 2024. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha during the next 5 days, they added. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Bihar during 19-23 and Odisha on 19 and Jharkhand on 20 and 21 June.

IMD has also mentioned that low to moderate flash flood risk is likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Assam and Meghalaya and SHWB and Sikkim Meteorological Sub-divisions during the next 24 hours. Surface runoff/ inundation may occur in some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to expected rainfall occurrence in the next 24 hours.