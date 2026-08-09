Assam: Improved Seeds, Litchi Saplings Distributed at Napam KVK

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Improved varieties of seeds and planting materials were ceremonially distributed among selected progressive farmers at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Napam, Tezpur, with the aim of promoting scientific farming and increasing agricultural productivity in Sonitpur district. Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika and Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava distributed improved seeds of sesame, lemon, and black pepper among selected male and female farmers with suitable cultivable land. Speaking at the programme, MLA Prithiraj Rava announced that around 20,000 litchi saplings would be replanted under the ‘Har Ghar Litchi’ initiative to encourage litchi cultivation. Naduar MLA and Chairman of the Gorukhuti Project, Padma Hazarika, highlighted Assam’s dependence on other states for eggs and broiler chicken. He stressed the need to promote local production of eggs and broilers along with traditional crops such as paddy, pulses, and mustard.

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