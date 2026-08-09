Nagaon DC Reviews Flood Relief Measures at Uriagaon Camp After Kolong River Overflow

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Heavy rainfall over the past few days has led to a rise in the water level of the Kolong river, which flows through Nagaon district. As a result, the normal lives of people living in areas along the river have been disrupted.

Floodwater has entered the homes of 11 families residing in the riverine area of Arjuntala in Uriagaon. With the assistance of the District Disaster Management Authority and the district administration, the affected families have been safely evacuated and provided shelter at a flood relief camp set up in a building under construction at Uriagaon.

Nagaon District Commissioner Devasish Sharma on Saturday visited the relief camp and reviewed the facilities being provided to the displaced residents, including food, shelter and healthcare.

Apart from providing relief materials, the district administration and the District Disaster Management Authority have also arranged adequate medical services through the Health Department and ensured the supply of safe drinking water through the Public Health Engineering Department.

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